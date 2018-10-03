Local News Headlines
Tourism Simcoe Symposium
8 hours ago
A new workshop is being offered by Simcoe County to Tourism Operators in the area who are looking to create another revenue stream for their business. Donna Goodwin is the Development Coordinator with the County. She says they are trying...
Small Business Expo
9 hours ago
Nottawasaga Futures is offering help for budding entrepreneurs and small business operators. The Small Business Support Expo is being held at The Club at Bond Head on October 18th. Colleen Gouldson is the CEO of Nottawasaga Futures. She says everyone...
Race for Mayor of BWG is Down to One
9 hours ago
Bradford West Gwillimnbury Mayor Rob Keffer is the last man standing. Keffer's opponent in the race for Mayor of BWG has dropped out. Pat Roberege told Bradford Today it was to "...focus on family first." Despite his dropping out, Roberge's...
9 hours ago
OPP Enforcement Continues in School Zones
11 hours ago
Police officers spent September focusing on speed enforcement and illegal parking in school zones in and around New Tecumseth. Nottawasaga OPP say 14 people were stopped during that time for speeding in those areas. The driver stopped for the highest...
Bras for a Cause
11 hours ago
For the third year in a row, New Tecumseth residents can drop off womens under garments for a good cause. In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Tec We Gwill Women's Institute has placed collection bins in the womens...
Alliston Legion Looking to Raise (Funds for) the Roof
12 hours ago
The Alliston Legion is looking to get a new roof on their building. A botched repair job last year set them back a few dollars, so this year they need to replace it. Milena Doro is the Special Events Coordinator...
Alliston Hornets Report
Oct 03, 2018
The Alliston Hornets Report on 92.1 myFM
Innisfil Man Barricades Himself in Home
Oct 03, 2018
South Simcoe Police diffused a potentially lethal situation Tuesday (oct 2) morning. Police says a 42-year-old Innisfil man, armed with a rifle, had barricaded himself in a Belle Ewart home. The incident began at 3:30am. Crisis negotiators spoke with the...
One More Time for Dowdall
Oct 03, 2018
Terry Dowdall will chair one more meeting at Essa Council before his successor is chosen. Essa Council meets Wednesday night (oct 3) for one last time before the Municipal Election October 22nd. Dowdall has spent 18 years on Essa Council,...
